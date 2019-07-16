Sonko visits Conjestina at Diani rehab, hits out at critics

He said Conjestina did Kenya proud. He said his decision to fly the boxing heroine to Diani was based on professional advice that a change in the environment always helps such patients recover better and faster.

“Diani is far away from Kisumu and Nairobi. They needed to come to a different environment here to forget some of the things they had been doing in their previous life."

A cheerful Conjestina dismissed those saying that she has been problematic at the rehab. Some claimed that she had escaped.

“A lot has been said but it is not true. I have been here for one month and I have not got out."

The boxer told journalists at the rehab that she takes all prescribed medicines and that she is on her way to full recovery.

“I’m feeling I am okay. I appreciate the governor for the good job he has been doing for the country,” she said.

The rehab’s clinical coordinator David Karatu said the boxer has been recovering well. “Since Conjestina came to us, we can see she looks really good contrary to what some people have said out there. She will get even better with time.”

Sonko took Conjestina and here seven colleagues for shopping at Naivas Ukunda.

Eric Taraya, a poly-substance user hooked to bhang, alcohol and pills, said addicts are normal people who need help.

He has been at the rehab since April.