New Lamu administrator drums support for Sh200bn coal plant

Newly posted Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia has fired a warning shot at those opposed to the Sh200 billion coal plant project saying it will proceed.

Irungu said it was unwise for a select few individuals to frustrate government efforts to set up development projects in the region.

Two weeks ago, the National Environmental Tribunal quashed a licence for the coal plant, slamming breaks on its progress.

The tribunal faulted the National Environment Management Authority for failing to conduct a proper Environmental Impact Assessment and for granting an EIA licence that "appeared to be generic and not specific to the project."

The tribunal said constructors of the coal plant omitted engineering plans and key facts of the project from public participation.

It directed that the coal project implementing company, Amu Power and Nema start a new EIA licensing process and ensure they comply with the law.

In his first public address since his posting, Macharia said his office will ensure all planned state projects in Lamu are fully implemented.

Macharia observed that many of the projects including the Sh2.5 trillion Lapsset project will be economic game changers not just for Lamu but for the entire country.

The administrator spoke during a public gathering at the Mkunguni Square in Lamu town on Monday.

He said anyone opposing such great opportunities was simply an enemy of development.

“As a security office, we are committed to providing a conducive environment perfect for socio-economic development,” Macharia said.

Macharia assured residents that Lamu was safe for investments and urged Kenyans and other interested parties to come set up projects and business.

Speaking at the same event, Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha also called for support for national projects in Lamu as these will enable the region join the list of developed counties.

“Our support for these projects is for our good as a county. So that we can also rise like others,” Twaha said.

Civil society organisations and activists in Lamu have continued to voice their opposition to the establishment of the coal plant, terming it hazardous to humans and the environment.

Activists drawn from Save Lamu, Lamu Youth Alliance, Lamu Marine Forum, Sauti ya Wanawake wa Lamu among others, welcomed the decision by NET to quash licensing for the project.

They termed the decision a new dawn in their resolve to fight off the poisonous project.

