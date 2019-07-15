Granny fails to collect murdered son’s 'shadow'

An octogenarian mother who collapsed while trying to collect the ‘shadow’ of her dead son in Mombasa has been discharged from hospital.

Esther Ouma arrived in Mombasa on Thursday morning to collect the 'shadow' of Caleb Espino, who was fatally beaten while in custody at Changamwe police station in September last year.

Collecting the remains, the 'shadow' of a dead person is a Luo ritual. It is meant to bring closure to the bereaved family.

Muslims for Human Rights has criticised the police for delaying justice for her and Espino’s young family.

No one has been arrested despite overwhelming evidence of torture on Espino’s body as indicated in autopsy reports.

Speaking on Friday, Muhuri chair Khelef Khalifa said it is unfair that almost a year after his death, no one has been arrested for the murder of Espino, then a 42-year-old tout fending for his wife and four children.

He died on September 18 at Changamwe police station.

He was being held at the station after he, alongside two others including a friend and a liquor vendor, were arrested the previous day at the White Castle Bar in Changamwe during a swoop on illicit drinking dens.

According to witness statements collected by the Independent Police Oversight Authority and Muslims for Human Rights, Espino was tortured for hours by two police officers at the station.

“Espino had been handcuffed from behind when the cops punched, kicked, clobbered and stepped on him countless times,” Khalifa said.

Ouma was overwhelmed by emotions when he stepped into her third-born’s house in Mikindani to start the rituals to collect his shadow, just hours after her arrival.