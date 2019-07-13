Woman wants justice for her late husband killed by al Shabaab

A widow whose husband was killed by the Al Shabaab in in 2014, is yet to receive any of his terminal dues from the Lamu County government, where he worked.

Scholastica Mbala’s life took a turn after the husband’s brutal death, forcing her to relocate to a cheaper house where she could manage to pay rent.

“My husband and children were all I had. Life has never been the same again. I have never received any communication from the government despite my frequent visits. All I have been receiving are nothing but empty promises.”

She also visited former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy and has written to all bodies involved but has not received any feedback up to date.

Ayum Mbogo, 42, was among the 48 people who were killed five years ago by Al-Shabaab militia in 2014 in Mpeketoni town, near Lamu.

Militants from Somalia stormed into the town and launched a deadly assault on a police station, hotels and government offices.

A group of armed men further entered the restaurant where Mbogo and his colleagues were watching football after taking dinner and ordered everyone to go down to the ground.

Mbogo managed to escape and notify his colleagues who were in their rooms.

Mbala told the Star her husband and his colleagues decided to remain indoors without knowing the attackers had used an explosive to set the restaurant ablaze. They saw smoke and decided to leave the rooms and face the attackers.

They were surrounded by the attackers who ordered them to identify themselves and after a few minutes of interrogation and arguments, they were shot dead before the armed men walked away.

Mbogo had served as a secretary of a Lamu public service board for 45 days.

He is survived by four children.