Mashujaa Day moves to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa.

This will give the Kenya Navy a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in the water at the Kilindini channel.

This is unlike in the past when only the Kenya Army and the Kenya Air Force showcased their skills and talents.

The National Celebrations Steering Committee led by chair Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Tourism CS Najib Balala on Thursday toured the facility, which is 76 per cent complete. They gave the contractor, Suhufi Agencies Limited, a thumbs up.

The park will be on 26 acres.

The Mama Ngina Waterfront Technical Committee briefed the government delegation on the progress, indicating the whole project will be completed in 85 days.

“We should get it at 85 per cent by the end of this month….We are willing to hand over the project by August 15 to the Celebrations Committee,” the CS said.

However, Balala said some key projects are expected to take 30 days to complete. A special team will be formed to work with the Kibicho-led team from August 1 to plan the Mashujaa Day fete.

Most of the promenade is ready and only need to be paved.

Street lighting and ablution blocks should be ready by July 21.

The presidential square and the cultural centre will be completed in one month.

Balala said the presidential square, which was not in the original plan, had to be included in the plans at a later date.

The canopy of the main dais will take more days to complete after most of the other surrounding projects will have been completed.

This is what caused the delay in completion of the whole project.

Originally, the waterfront park was supposed to be completed by May 31.

“I will be here on July 22 to see the status of those projects. The overall project will be ready by end of August,” said the CS.