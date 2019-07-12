Close

10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos recovered

In Summary

• Ten women and one man have been arrested in Mombasa County while shooting pornography.

• During the raid, police recovered 16 laptops, 10 computers, 9 dildos (artificial penis), vibrators and other assorted items.

by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
12 July 2019 - 16:01
The suspects after they were arrested in Nyali on Friday.
The suspects after they were arrested in Nyali on Friday.
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Ten women and one man have been arrested in Mombasa County while shooting pornographic films.

Police boss Johnson Ipara told journalists the 11 were on Friday morning rounded up at one of the posh estates in Nyali

He said police have launched investigations and the women will be arraigned in court.

 

During the raid, police recovered 16 laptops, 10 computers, 9 dildos, vibrators and other assorted items.

The raid at Simba Estate, a private apartment, was carried by officers from Nyali Police Station and Kenya Film and Classification Board officials.

 Ipara said that the raid was conducted following investigations and intelligence reports of sexual acts in the area.

The 11 have been arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts before Senior Principal Magistrate Florence Macharia and charged with trafficking obscene publications contrary to section 181 (1) (a) of the penal code.

"Merciline Atieno Onyango on the 10th day of July 2019 at Simba Estate house No. 17 in Nyali sub-county for the purpose of trade converged obscene publication namely transmission of pornographic video streaming tending to corrupt morals," read part of the charge sheet.

Onyango is said to be the team leader of the 10 women aged between 20-40 years.

According to the police, Onyango runs an online webcam platform called “Chat Bate” in conjunction with an international media company called Multi Media LLC.

55% of secondary school students watch porn - research

62 per cent of male students and 37 per cent female students have watched porn.
News
2 months ago

However, police asked for five more days to conclude their investigation arguing that the suspects might interfere with the investigation if released on bond.

"The suspect might log in into their accounts and erase the crucial evidence. The exhibits recovered also need to be taken to cybercrime unit at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for analysis," police argued.

Macharia gave the police up to Tuesday, July 16.

"The suspects should be detained at Nyali Police Stations and be brought back to the court on July 16 in the afternoon to proceed with the matter," she said.

The other ten suspects include Mariam Hamza Makbul, Dolly Kanana, Laureen Achieng Ariwo, Salma Makeri Njeri, Knight Aluoch Otieno and Faith Mbesa Mwatani.

Others are Diana Wairimu Muthoni, Anita Mburu Wanjiru, Christine Mueni Mutua and Enock Elisha Ochieng.

They will be detained in Nyali Police Station until Tuesday next week when the court will rule whether they will be released on bond or not.

Mombasa KFCB boss Bonaventure Kiko said that that the agency has been following on illicit sexual related activities since 2013 when other 11 women were arrested in Nyali shooting pornographic acts with dogs.

Other 12 women from Nepal were arrested in the same estate in clubs on suspicion of sex trade.

Acting pornography is classified in the same penal code and category as prostitution, which is outlawed in major cities in Kenya.

Outrage over leaked Diani teen gay porn movie taking place under police watch

Child pornography takes place under police watch in Diani, South Coast, the Star has established.Sources within the police force told the Star that ...
News
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
12 July 2019 - 16:01

Most Popular

  1. City hall pulls down car wash a month after reconstruction
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Armed robbers storm Sakina church, kill one worshiper
    8h ago Nairobi

  3. 15 Kenyan seafarers held captive on Somali fishing vessel
    16h ago Coast

  4. Gangsters attack chief cop, rob him of his gun in Machakos
    19h ago Eastern

  5. No importation of products with local alternatives-CS Munya
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos