10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos recovered

Ten women and one man have been arrested in Mombasa County while shooting pornographic films.

Police boss Johnson Ipara told journalists the 11 were on Friday morning rounded up at one of the posh estates in Nyali

He said police have launched investigations and the women will be arraigned in court.

During the raid, police recovered 16 laptops, 10 computers, 9 dildos, vibrators and other assorted items.

The raid at Simba Estate, a private apartment, was carried by officers from Nyali Police Station and Kenya Film and Classification Board officials.

Ipara said that the raid was conducted following investigations and intelligence reports of sexual acts in the area.

The 11 have been arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts before Senior Principal Magistrate Florence Macharia and charged with trafficking obscene publications contrary to section 181 (1) (a) of the penal code.

"Merciline Atieno Onyango on the 10th day of July 2019 at Simba Estate house No. 17 in Nyali sub-county for the purpose of trade converged obscene publication namely transmission of pornographic video streaming tending to corrupt morals," read part of the charge sheet.

Onyango is said to be the team leader of the 10 women aged between 20-40 years.

According to the police, Onyango runs an online webcam platform called “Chat Bate” in conjunction with an international media company called Multi Media LLC.