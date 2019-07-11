Close

Taita Taveta public service board vetted

Governor Granton Samboja forwarded the names of the candidates to the assembly a month ago

In Summary

• Previous board had been accused of nepotism and favouritism. 

• Chairperson nominee has more than 20 years' managerial experience. 

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Taita Taveta MCAs on Tuesday vetted the chairperson and five members nominated to the County Public Service Board.

Governor Granton Samboja forwarded the names of the candidates to the assembly a month ago.

Chairperson nominee Wallace Mwaluma was put to task to explain how he would change services in the board that has been accused of nepotism and favouritism.

Mwaluma promised to undertake staff rationalisation and promote teamwork among the board members should he pass the interviews. If approved, he will replace Tangai Ngoma.

Mwaluma has managerial experience spanning over 20 years in various sectors, including in international, regional and local banks.

He currently serves on the Special Programmes Unit in the Office of the Governor.

Other nominees vetted are Sabina Maghanga, Alfred Mlolwa, Davis Mshighati, Christopher Kale and Samuel Mota Mutie, the former director of public communication in former Governor John Mruttu’s administration.

The nominees said once in office, they will ensure fairness and openness in all activities undertaken by the PSB.

The board currently has just two members; chairperson Basil Tangai and member Stanley Kidondi. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

