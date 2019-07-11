Britain increases its urban development funding in Kenya

The British government has increased its allocations for the Sustainable Urban Economic Development in Kenya.

The announcement was made by UK's Secretary of State for International Development Rory Stewart in Lamu on Thursday.

He was speaking when he signed an MoU with Lamu Governor Yassin Twaha to launch the programme in the county.

According to Alice Simpson, Head of Communications at the British High Commission, this year's support has been increased to Sh9 billion from current Sh8 billion.

"Following a nationwide competition, 10 municipalities were selected to benefit from the programme (53 submitted proposals)," said in a statement following the event in Lamu.

Lamu was among the 10 counties to benefit from the program following the nationwide competition.

Stewart said the additional Sh1 billion will allow it to support an additional two municipalities under the SUED program.

SUED is a five-year programme supported by the British Government through the Department for International Development (DFID).

Under the programme, municipalities will receive a package of support to help them deliver climate-smart urban growth, attract investment, create jobs and build infrastructure, for the benefit of local people.

"The programme will support the successful municipalities to develop sustainable urban economic plans and attract investment for critical infrastructure and value chain projects," Simpson's statement said.