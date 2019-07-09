Servant leaders 'need' more perks to serve

Now more lawmakers are getting into the act, scrambling for more benefits and saying they're not greedy, just misunderstood.

MPs and Senators already have created public outrage after calling for house allowances and night working allowances.

Two MPs from Mombasa county on Sunday defended their calls for more benefits, saying they do more work than required by their job description.

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki also said on Sunday that they do not determine their salaries and allowances and should not be vilified for seeking compensation commensurate with their dedication.

They said the Parliamentary Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission are responsible for that.

The two said their work goes beyond their job descriptions, adding that critics do not understand their work at the grassroots but the residents do.

“They (residents) will never oppose anything that we get because we share it with them,” Mwinyi said.

They spoke during a funeral funds drive for Hannington Nyaminde, who was a member of the Changamwe NGCDF committee.

Kenyans are already infuriated by a scheme by MPs to increase their pay through amendments to the Parliamentary Service Bill.

The amendments give them a blank cheque to demand and get hefty allowances.