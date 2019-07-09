Mombasa duo charged with Sh1 million gold scam

Two men accused of defrauding a man of Sh1 million in a sham gold trade were arraigned in Mombasa yesterday.

Anderson Nyondo and Nyamai Muthui and others not in court allegedly conned Mbaja Ngara Ndoko, promising to supply him with gold. They appeared before senior resident magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

They are said to have committed the crime on diverse dates between February 9 and April 2 at Makupa in Mombasa. Both were arrested on Saturday. The two denied the charges and were released on Sh2 million surety bond.

The magistrate ordered they appear again on July 23 for pretrial.A man accused of being involved in a Sh99.8 million bank fraud was also arraigned in the same court. Mwanyamawi Shehe Chigiri allegedly conspired with others not in the court to steal the money from a bank account at First Community Bank along Digo Road in Mombasa on Sunday.

He was also accused of having stolen Sh301,659 from the same bank on June 18.

Nyaloti directed him to pay Sh10 million bond after he denied the charges. He will be presented again on July 23 for pretrial. In the same court, a man accused of pouring raw human waste in a shop was also charged.

Anderson Nyamu reportedly caused a standstill at a shop owned by Bedford Gitonga following the act committed on July 5. He denied any wrongdoing and was directed to pay Sh10,000 bail. He is also expected before the court on July 23.

