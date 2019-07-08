Lamu residents call for prayers over rape, defilement cases

Residents of Hindi division in Lamu west have asked religious leaders to hold cleansing prayers over increased cases of fathers defiling their own children.

Hindi subcounty has the highest number of child defilement cases, teen pregnancies and school dropouts in the region.

Locals drawn from Ndeu, Sabasaba, Bobo, Soroko, Roka, Kibiboni, Chomo and villages in the division now want Christian and Muslim leaders to convene prayers over the worrying trend.

Many believe the situation could be a curse from God or ancestors over something they did or failed to do.

The problem has been blamed on alcoholism and marital problems that often result in mothers fleeing abusive marriages leaving their young daughters behind.

Pastor Joseph Maina of Bobo said many of the young girls have ended up pregnant for their own fathers following years of sexual abuse.

“Hindi has a problem with alcoholism which has broken down many marriages. But that’s no excuse. Something must be done,” he said.

Locals want the government to ban the sale of traditional liquor and subsequently ensure all liquor dens are permanently closed.

“These men get drunk and then head home where they beat up their wives and abuse and defile these girls who have no one to protect them,” said Catherine Mwangi a community activist in Hindi town.

She warned of an impending generation of children born out of incest if something is not done to save the girls.

Locals have also called on the county government of Lamu to formulate new laws to regulate alcohol trade in the region.

They said the careless issuance of licensing for such businesses is adding pressure to an already worse situation.

