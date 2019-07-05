DCI summons Taita Taveta MCAs, Samboja ups dissolution push

Seven Taita Taveta MCAs were on Wednesday summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations over incitement claims.

A July 3 letter signed by Voi subcounty DCI officer Samson Kiptum, summoned the seven to appear at its office in Voi police station on Friday to record statements.

But the MCAs have requested to record statements on Thursday because they will be engaged in house business on Friday.

Those summoned are Majority Leader Jason Tuja, chief whip Ibrahim Juma and Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Godwin Kilele.

Others are Harris Keke (Rong'e Ward), Godfrey Mwambi (Mbololo), Paul Waweru (Marungu) and Christopher Mwambingu (Nominated).

Addressing press in Voi, Majority Leader Jason Tuja linked the summons to the ongoing disagreement between County Assembly and Governor Granton Samboja.

He said the move was aimed at silencing the MCAs who have stood their ground on the county budget impasse.

Mwambingu dismissed the incitement claims pointing out that Samboja was using it as a diversionary tactic.

On Tuesday, Governor Samboja kicked off an exercise to collect signatures in a petition to dissolve the county government.

The county chief had last Friday declined to sign the Sh5.6 billion county budget approved by the assembly for the financial year 2019-20.

In dispute is Sh833 million that the MCAs allocated themselves through the Ward Development Fund.

Samboja said the MCAs had violated the law for allocating Sh41.6 million for each ward, pointing out that the funds should be consolidated to implement a major project.