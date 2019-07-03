Mijikenda leaders ask MPs to support Uhuru on shipping

Coast MPs have failed the region's youth, a section of Mijikenda leaders said on Monday.

The leaders, under the Mijikenda Development Forum, described as shameful the MPs’ spirited opposition to amendments to the Merchant Shipping Act that would have revitalised the Kenya National Shipping Line.

“We are watching very keenly. Let the MPs know that tomorrow [Tuesday] we will be in that Parliament to see what happened to the amendment bill that has been reintroduced,” said Matano Chengo, an MDF founder member.

The government has reintroduced amendments to the Act, with President Uhuru determined to have the changes passed so as to revitalize the KNSL which he says will provide job opportunities to the youth.

MDF has issued a memorandum to all the Coast MPs saying they support the President’s memorandum on the miscellaneous amendments bill.

The Mijikenda leaders said restricting the KNSL ownership will greatly disadvantage it from competing with other international shipping lines leading to loss of jobs.

Coast MPs led by Mvita’s Abdulswamad Nassir want the KNSL to only be allowed to run the second container terminal (CT2) if it is 100 per cent government owned.

Currently, the KNSL is owned by the government (53 per cent) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (47 per cent).

They argue that should the shipping line be allowed to run CT2 as preferred by the government, it would be akin to privatizing it. They suspect a plan by the government to relinquish its majority shareholding to MSC.

Andrew Mwangura, an expert in shipping and maritime affairs, said the Coast MPs have been misinforming residents that the government want to privatize CT2.

“There is no privatization. What is there is revitalization of the KNSL,” he told journalists in Mombasa.

MDF chair Kadzo Masha said Coast MPs should instead rallying in support of the President’s memorandum.

“We want you to commit to undertake public sensitization of community members and empower them to be able to take advantage of the opportunities created by the blue economy,” Masha said.

She said the MPs should focus on ways the blue economy can be harnessed to benefit Coast youth.

Chengo said the region’s MPs should be careful because Coast residents are now enlightened.

“The other day, some of the MPs were telling Joho to buy a boat and employ 20 youth yet they are opposing the employment of 2,000 youth every year by MSC,” Chengo said.

“Soon, the Bandari Maritime Academy will be officially opened to train people on maritime affairs. These are all training opportunities,” Mwangura said.