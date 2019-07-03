Malindi fishermen receive free fishing gear

Malindi and Mayungu fishermen in Kilifi county on Tuesday received a consignment of new fishing gear from their MP Aisha Jumwa.

The fishermen have been using old nets banned by the government because they could not afford those recommended.

Jumwa distributed fishing nets, lines and other facilities at Mijikenda village in Malindi town.

She also gave the fishermen five sacks of rice and cooking oil .

"I had a meeting with the fishermen and found out their main challenge was lack of fishing gear, especially nets that are recommended for their work which are modern. I called on the authorities and told them to stop harassing them," the MP said.

Jumwa said she recognises fishing is a key economic activity for many people and they should be supported.

The MP urged the fishermen to form cooperatives.

The fishermen still lack of modern vessels to enable them to fish in the deep sea.

Mohamed Abdalla Shikeli called on the government to support fishermen with modern fishing vessels to enable them compete with foreigners.

Kazungu Thoya, a fisherman, said the county would get a lot of revenue if it empowered fishermen with better vessels .