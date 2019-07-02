'I walk with perfume seller to smell good', MP says of his ties with Ruto

A Coast MP has no apologies for his closeness to Deputy President William Ruto as "the perfume" is rubbing off on him.

Nyali's Mohammed Ali said he will continue working with the government to bring development to his people.

The first time MP remarked, “In Kitale, when I was with the DP, I said 'walk with a perfume seller so that you can also have a good smell'. Today, the people of Nyali have that beautiful smell,” he said.

Ali, a former investigative journalist with Kenya Television Network, spoke on Saturday at Frere Town grounds when he hosted Lands CS Farida Karoney. The two issued 338 title deeds to residents.

“If there is honey from the government, we will also be there to scoop some so we can bring it to our people,” the vocal MP said.

Ali also re-ignited his political war with his opponents, especially Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's brother Said ‘Saido’ Abdalla.

Saido is said to be campaigning to unseat Ali in 2022. He unsuccessfully vied for the Nyali MP seat in 2017 on an ODM ticket, losing to Ali, who vied as an independent candidate.

He unsuccessfully petitioned against Ali's win.

On Saturday, Ali appeared to mock Saido and the Joho family, saying they offer residents short-term solutions while he offers long-term solutions.

“During campaigns, we said we should not allow small minds to lead bigger minds. Now, a big mind has come to Nyali. When they give you Sh200, we give you title deeds. When they give you biryani, we construct roads. When they give you lesos, we build schools,” Ali said.

Saido on Monday said he is focused on helping the Nyali youth by bringing in investors in the Blue Economy who will open up employment opportunities.

He said through his Saido Foundation, they have registered 1,900 youth to undergo training on shipping in readiness for job opportunities.

“Already, we have helped youth get jobs at MSC. I am not bothered by their sentiments. They (MPs) have a five-year mandate and they should concentrate on that,” Saido told the Star by phone.

“They are the fans of biryani. They have been buying biryani for people at Mama Farida’s place in Barsheba."

The Joho brothers are also known to occasionally offer biryani lunch at their Kizingo home for their supporters on Fridays.

On Saturday, Ali, who was accompanied by Kaloleni MP Paul Katana and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, said he will continue fighting land grabbers in Nyali.

He said a nominated MCA and his family have grabbed 80 per cent of a ward in Nyali.

He did not name the MCA.

Ali said the war during the 2017 campaigns was all about land and not political parties.

“That is why you allowed the son of a poor man to represent you so he can bring title deeds to Nyali. Today we have brought them,” Ali said.

“We will continue going for those still hoarding grabbed land.”

He said the affordable housing pillar of the Big Four agenda requires land.

The Kaloleni MP told Ali to continue fighting for the poor. “Do your work. Don’t be intimidated by anyone. The people of Nyali have faith in you to serve them diligently.”

Katana, who also supports DP Ruto, said he and Ali are only interested in development and not 2022 politics.

“Nobody knows whether they will be alive,” he said.

"Kenya is bigger and more important than any of us. Let us put Kenya first and serve our people. 2022 politics will come later," he said.

Kinyua described Ali as a soldier ready to die for his people.

“He is a champion of the poor in Parliament. When praying, remember him,” he told Frere Town residents.

