Mombasa MCAs' trip to Egypt for Afcon criticised

Civil society groups in Mombasa have accused the Mombasa County Assembly of plundering public resources.

Haki Africa, Pwani Social Justice Centre, Human Rights Agenda and Manyatta Youth Entertainment CBO on Sunday said Mombasa MCAs have been approving items that were not originally budgeted for.

“In what appears to be wanton misuse of county resources, they are using millions of shillings for unnecessary foreign trips,” said Manyatta Youth Entertainment executive director Nicholas Songora.

This comes as reports emerge up to nine MCAs from the county travelled to Egypt to support the Harambee Stars when they took on neighbouring Tanzania.

The nine will remain for the Stars’ last game against Senegal, which will decide whether the Kenyan team qualifies for the quarter finals and make history or not.

The nine include chief whip Charles Kitula (Frere Town ward), Ali Shariff (Tononoka), Abrar Omar (Kongowea), Fahad Kassim (Mjambere), Athaman Shebe (Jomvu), Ahmed Hamisi Nyundo (Majengo), Mwalimu Mbushe (Shika Adabu) and Tobias Samba (Tudor).

The MCAs said they were invited by the Football Kenya Federation, which sent invitations to every county.

Several MPs have also been spotted in Egypt.

Kitula told the Star their trip was sanctioned by the Devolution ministry.

“No public servant can fly abroad without approval from the ministry and without invitation,” said Kitula.

“There is no misuse of public resources here,” he said.

Shariff, popularly known as Simba, said they got all the necessary clearance to travel.

“We were invited and have all the necessary clearance from the Devolution ministry,” Simba said.

However, Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid said the trip has no value to Mombasa residents who they said are eager for development.

Songora said the Mombasa MCAs have been posing with belly dancers in Egypt.

“What lessons are they going to learn that will benefit the county? Despite many other sports priorities that the county has, was this trip a priority?” posed Khalid.

Kitula said the invitations from fKF was for all the 47 counties.

“We are not alone here. There are many other MCAs anmd leaders from other counties here. We are here to support our own. Is that a crime? Harambee Stars need pour support,” said Kitula.

Nominated MCA Fatma Kushe defended her colleagues saying they used their own money to travel.

“Haven’t these people seen MPs there too? Why are they only talking about Mombasa MCAs? They should not be unfair,” said Kushe.

Kitula confirmed that they have spent their own money to travel to Egypt.

The county has no money, he said.

They are expected to come back home after Stars’ last group game against Senegal on Monday.