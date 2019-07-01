Kilifi county to close palm wine dens in war on teen pregnancies

The Kilifi government plans to ban the sale of palm wine in undesignated areas as part of efforts to reduce the teen pregnancy menace.

A campaign against teen pregnancy is underway and advocacy groups want palm wine sold on at a central place in different parts of the county to prevent children from being targetted by drunkards.

They said some palm wine dens have been established in homes and that exposes girls to the risk of engaging in early sexual behaviour. This has been blamed in part on poverty and irresponsible parents. Last year, more than 17,000 teen pregnancies were recorded in the county.

Gender, Social Services and Culture executive Maureen Mwangovya said the county government will amend the Coconut Act to restrict sale. The sale and use of palm wine in Kilifi County is protected under the Coconut Act of 2015.

Some parents task their girls to sell the liquor at night. Sex pests easily lure them with money.

"Palm wine is being sold at homes. Some parents leave palm wine to be sold by young girls, we don’t want them to be engaged in child labour," Mwangovya said in Tezo.