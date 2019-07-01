Kilifi arsonists rioters to lose bursaries, scholarships

Kilifi Students who burn school property, riot or strike will not receive bursaries or scholarships and they will not be sent home, but will have to study under trees.

That's what angry Kilifi leaders said on Saturday. The money usually is sent to schools.

Speaking in Kaloleni, the leaders warned students against criminal activities including the torching of school property and other unrest.

They spoke during the handing over of a model administration block, four classrooms and a library at Gogo Raruhe Primary School. The model school block cost Sh8 million NG-CDE funds.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana urged parents to work with the leaders and school management to end indiscipline.

Trouble and arson break out when students want to go home to avoid exams; sometimes they protest against poor food, poor infrastructure and teachers who refuse to listen to their grievances. Sometimes they are enraged when they are forbidden to watch sports on TV.

Coast schools traditionally perform very poorly in national examinations and indiscipline is a major factor.

“Our bursary money for needy children is not enough, so not all of them will benefit at the same time. If your child has been considered for support and he engages in criminal activities, we won't tolerate that," Katana said.

"We require all students to be disciplined and concentrate on their studies. We send students to school to learn, not to burn schools,” he said.