Disband county government to tame rogue MCAs, Samboja urged

A political storm is brewing in Taita Taveta county after Governor Granton Samboja declined to assent to the 2019-20 budget on Friday.

He accused the county assembly of slashing money allocated for projects and creating a deficit in the Sh5.4 budget. And in a dramatic turn of events, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime now wants the Taita Taveta County Government dissolved to tame rogue MCAs.

The legislator said MCAs have held Samboja hostage by failing to pass key bills on time, lashing out at them for being "selfish and corrupt".

"If the assembly doesn't want to serve the people, let Governor Samboja initiate a process of dissolving the government. We can as well go the Makueni way if that's how our people will get the benefits of devolution," Mwadime said on Saturday.

He spoke during the 11th anniversary of Mlamba Secondary School, Mwatate. Samboja was present.

Mwadime said the assembly has been derailing Samboja's administration by demanding kickbacks to pass bills.

"These MCAs must be taken to five-star hotels in Mombasa to pass bills and prepare mere committee reports, but we hardly see their input towards good governance. Until all of us adhere to the laws governing the counties, we shall never feel the real impact of devolution."

Former Mwatate MP Marsden Madoka urged elected leaders to work jointly for the benefit of residents. He warned the county assembly against undermining Samboja.

But Assembly Majority leader Jason Tuja dismissed Mwadime's claims as reckless and politically driven. He said the MP is biased and hellbent on misleading the government.

"On the issue of the budget, we are taking it as a normal thing. We are meeting on Tuesday [tomorrow] to discuss the budget before we give the way forward," the Werugha MCA told the Star on the phone.

Tuja said Samboja had not called any of the assembly's leaders. He warned that they are ready for politics if the governor wants it so.

He said the delay to assent to the budget will only hurt projects.

Samboja said he holds no grudge against the MCAs, noting that he refused to sign the budget because it was doctored to benefit the assembly members.

He said he is ready for fresh elections should residents demand dissolution of the county government.

"I won't be cowed by people who think they can intimidate my administration. If the assembly doesn't consider working for the people, then let's go back to the ballot."

In a memorandum to assembly clerk Gardiel Maghanga, Samboja advised that the figures be reviewed.

He said the assembly reduced the funds for paying pending bills, the budget of County Public Service Board, the allocation for purchase of Service Delivery Department vehicles and those for equipping health and ECDE centres, among others.

If the budget is not reviewed, the government might be forced to lay off casuals to sustain its wage bill, he said.

The county chief hit out at the MCAs for allocating Sh611 million for their expenditure, surpassing the required amount.

The MCAs allocation comprises Sh67 for development and Sh544 for recurrent expenditure. The allocation is above the seven per cent allowed by the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, by Sh228.

The MCAs suffered a big blow following the rejection of the budget. Samboja recommended that funds meant for ward projects be slashed to pay pending bills.

Only priority ward projects will be implemented as proposed by residents during public participation forums and as captured in the County Integrated Development Plan, he said.

