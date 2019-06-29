State to operationalise 152 youth empowerment centres

The government is in the process of operationalising 152 existing Youth Empowerment Centres, Public Service, Youth and Gender CS Prof. Margaret Kobia has revealed.

The one-stop shops empowerment centres shall be set up in every constituency for youth to access information on job opportunities and issues affecting them.

In her speech delivered by the Public Service, Youth and Gender Permanent Secretary Dr Francis Owino during the launching of Mwatate Youth Empowerment Centre in Taita Taveta County on Thursday, Kobia said youth officers deployed in the centres shall creatively engage youth to tap their talents and create productive opportunities.

“The government greatly recognizes the contribution of the youth to national development as they constitute 55 percent of the Kenya’s labor force,” she said.

The empowerment center is modeled to promote and nurture youth talent, Positive leisure, recreation and interaction. It is equipped with a cyber cafe and internet service, thus enhancing capacity of the youth by providing services and information that is needed.

The CS said youth empowerment shall greatly contribute to the realization of the government’s Big Four Agenda.

She noted that, “We will continue to facilitate sensitization to the youth under various government programs and opportunities tailored for them,”Peter Lengapiani, the Uwezo fund CEO said the region had displayed a commendable loan uptake rate.

He said more funds had been set aside to fund youth and women groups across the country.

“Since the establishment of Uwezo fund, a total of Shs85 million has been disbursed in Taita Taveta County and at least 686 groups have benefited from the fund. 16 of the beneficiary groups are People Living with Disabilities, 124 groups are youth while 546 women groups,” the CEO disclosed.

Youth Enterprise Development Fund Loans totaling to Sh72 million have been issued to 19,552 groups in the county while 22,034 women groups have benefited from loans worth Sh205 million from Women Enterprise Fund.

Further, the PS issued Sh23 million loans from Affirmative Funds to empower youth, women and PLWDs during the launch.

Speaking at the event, Taita Taveta Woman representative Lydia Haika called on more youths to take up more loans and ensure that the funds are fully utilized.

She asked the government to speed up rehabilitation of all youth centers in the county to engage more youths.