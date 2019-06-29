Court extends orders to remove camel herders in Taita Taveta

The High Court on Thursday extended orders that lifted the removal of illegal herders within Taita Taveta county.

The extension means the respondents, Taita Taveta, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General and four others, can go on with the exercise of flushing out illegal camel herders in accordance with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the petitioners shall not interfere with the legal and legitimate activities of the respondents. Similarly, the respondents shall not whether, by themselves or their agent's servants threaten, harm, kill, harass or otherwise intimidate the petitioners herein,” Justice Farah Amin ordered.

During the inter-party hearing at Voi High Court, Onesmus Mwinzi, the petitioner's lawyer, had sought the court to categorically order for the stopping of the eviction of camel herders pending the determination of the main petition on the grounds the evictions were illegal.

However, legal director Chahilu Edwin urged the court not to curtail the ongoing exercise of flushing out illegal herders as the ongoing exercise was being undertaken within the confines of the law.

On June 20, Amin stopped the county government and security agencies from flushing out herds of camels under a certificate of urgency by petitioners Mohamed Bishar, Mohamed Hassan, Rahow Malim and Kullow Ibrahim.

Chahilu further urged that a holistic approach to tackling the perennial conflict was the only way out as opposed to the back and forth court proceedings.

Lawyer Okano Bwire urged the court to extend its stay orders and allow the parties to be heard on the main petition, a request which the court granted by setting the same down for the inter-party hearing slated for Monday, July 1.

Leaders in Taita Taveta are against illegal camel grazing by herders who have flooded private farms in the region.

The county government does not recognise the lease agreements entered by a section of ranchers and the camel herders.

A fortnight ago, a farmer was murdered in by the camel herders at his farm in Kirumbi village when he barred them from grazing on his farm.

