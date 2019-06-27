Taita Taveta surpasses revenue target

Taita Taveta county government collected Sh302 million revenue in 2018-19, surpassing its Sh300 million target.

Acting Finance executive Davis Mwangoma said this was an increase from Sh203 million collected in 2017-18.

Mwangoma said the increase in revenue collection will enable the county government to put in a strong case for an increased share of the revenue from the national government.

The department has laid out policies to strengthen the revenue collection as the county targets to collect Sh320 million in the coming financial year.

“Capacity building of our staff and supervision in all departments, especially health, by strengthening the inspectorate unit are among the steps we are working on to ensure more revenue is collected,” he said.

Mwangoma disclosed that the county targets to raise revenue from licences, parking, mining and royalties from the Tsavo National Park.

The devolved unit has had a steady growth in revenue collection since 2017.

Finance chief officer Leonard Langat said the development absorption rate undertaken by the county now stands at 88 per cent.

Langat added that the formulation of a revenue policy will assist in addressing loopholes in the collection, accounting and reporting of county own revenue hence an improvement in the next financial year.

The finance chief requested for a follow-up on automation of revenue in consultation with the National Treasury and Council of Governors.

He further revealed that the government seeks to reap big from the Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre that is set to boost mining activities in the county.

He also asked the government to fast-track the operationalisation of the Sh50 million gemstone cutting centre that has stayed unutilised, two years after completion.

Taita Taveta has been fighting to get a share of revenue from the expansive Tsavo Park and numerous mining activities in the region.

A total of Sh6 billion is collected annually from mining activities in the county. However, no royalties are remitted to the county government.

Edited by R.Wamochie