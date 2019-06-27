Malindi trader pulls down church to reclaim his land

A Malindi businessman has demolished a church after he differed with the pastor at Mbuzi Wengi.

Japhet Noti Charo Shutu had obtained a court order to pull down the Deliverance Church Ministries church.

Charo accused the pastor of trying to dispossess him of the land.

He said he gave the pastor 1.25 acres and a house but after 2-3 years he started fencing the area.