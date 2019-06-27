Close

'I GAVE, I CAN TAKE BACK'

Malindi trader pulls down church to reclaim his land

He says he had offered the pastor the land for worship 'but he began processing ownership documents'

In Summary

• Trader accused the pastor of arrogance, forcing him to go to court 

• Head of Deliverance Church wants JSC to investigate the matter as 'court orders are not supposed to be executed at night'. 

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
27 June 2019 - 00:00

A  Malindi businessman has demolished a church after he differed with the pastor at Mbuzi Wengi.

Japhet Noti Charo Shutu had obtained a court order to pull down the Deliverance Church Ministries church.

Charo accused the pastor of trying to dispossess him of the land.

 

He said he gave the pastor 1.25 acres and a house but after 2-3 years he started fencing the area.

"When I approached him and questioned the move I noticed he was arrogant as he said it was his place and the area was government land. Everyone knew it was my place," he said.

Charo went to court and the pastor was given three orders to vacate but he did not comply. He then obtained the demolition order. "The court gave me the demolition orders a week ago and I have taken back my rightful property." 

Head of Deliverance Church Mark Kariuki condemned the demolition and called on the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service Commission to investigate the matter as demolitions should not be done at night.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

