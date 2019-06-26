Tana Delta residents suffer as freshwater turns salty

Tobiko did an aerial survey of the delta to see the many brooks created during floods, some of which have made their way to the ocean.

Due to inaccessibility, the delegation together with residents walked for over two kilometers to a site where locals had tried to temporarily block the ocean water from mixing with the fresh water during high tide.

The CS said the problem was big and will require massive government intervention.

Residents demanded urgent measures to be taken by the authorities to save them from the disaster that has already caused damage since 2013.

Ware Buno, senior chief of Konemasa location, said the salty water has affected livelihoods as people can no longer do farming or fishing.

Speaking to journalists at the Kalota brook near where the freshwater combines with that of the ocean, Buno said locals used to plant bananas, rice and other crops but they cannot survive with the salty water.

‘‘We are now witnessing increased cases of human-wildlife conflicts. Wild animals come to look for water in the villages as they are not able to drink salty water,’’ he said.

Among the animals that are causing havoc are elephants, buffalos and crocodiles.

‘‘The long-lasting solution is to close the brook to enable the locals do their normal economic activities,’’ he said.

Joseph Owino, a fisherman and village elder who has lived there since 1978, said his business has been highly affected as freshwater fish are no longer available.

‘‘Business has gone down. Women who used to buy and sell fish from fishermen cannot get them anymore. Youths have also turned jobless and we fear they could turn to crime,’’ he said.

Owino said in April farmers lost watermelons worth millions of shillings after they were affected by the salty water.

Salim Ali Zolazola, an elder from the area, said there have been outbreaks of diseases caused by the effects of the water that has turned salty.

He told the CS to urgently intervene to ensure the problem is addressed quickly so as to avoid serious repercussions.

Legislators present included Said Hiribae, Tana River Senator Juma Wario and former Woman Rep Halima Ware who is a board member of Nema.

Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu said they would first construct a temporary blockage before coming up with a long-term strategy of ending the problem.