TICKING TIME BOMB

Schools land at risk for lack of titles, says MP

Katana urges school heads to work with his office to get title deeds

In Summary

• MP says most schools have no title deeds. 

• Some schools' land is registered in the name of private individuals.

by ELIAS YAA Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Kaloleni MP Paul Katana joins Kidzini Primary School students in a dance on Saturday, June 22
NEED FOR TITLES: Kaloleni MP Paul Katana joins Kidzini Primary School students in a dance on Saturday, June 22
Image: ELIAS YAA

Most public schools in Kaloleni subcounty have no land registration documents, area MP Paul Katana ha said.

The land is at risk of being grabbed, the legislator said, and urged school heads to work with his office to get title deeds.

Speaking at Kidzini Primary School on Saturday, Katana said some of the schools stand on land whose registration is private.

Katana led a fundraising to clear a debt for the land where the school (isbuilt.

“We are sitting on a time bomb because our schools currently do not have land because they do not have land ownership documents," the MP said.

"In this country we have people who have an appetite for land and they collude with land registration officers to register any land without caring who is on that land. To curb that we need to make sure all our schools have registered their land.”

Kidzini Primary School head teacher Samuel Katsikali said the school has had a land dispute for the last seven years and expressed gratitude that the debt had finally been cleared.

“When I was posted here the school had two acres but because the one who sold the land to the school had not been paid, we were very much worried that developing the school could spark wrangles with the land owners," he said.

"We have been trying to raise funds to pay for the land but we exhausted everything. It is not in Kidzini alone but most schools have no land ownership documents.”

Last year, a school in Chonyi subcounty was shocked when they did a search at the land registry only to find the school’s land was registered to a prominent Moi era politicians from Central Kenya.

