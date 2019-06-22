Stop debate on age of consent, Maendeleo boss tells leaders

The debate on the age of consent is not healthy; it makes the country look immoral, according to women leaders in Mombasa.

Debating sexual matters, especially on when to allow young people to decide to have sex distracts elected leaders from their mandate, they said on Friday.

“We have to look at the values we have as a family and as a society. Where are we going if someone suggests that a 16-year-old should be allowed to make a decision on sex matters?” asked Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation chairperson Rahab Mwikali.

Sex should be after completion of secondary school when students have reached adulthood, Mwikali told reporters at Bima Towers.

This resonates with the views of secondary school heads who last week said the age of consent should be raised to 20 instead of lowering it to 16 from 18 as suggested by people.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association said at age 20, the students are mature enough to make tough decisions that may impact the rest of their lives.

“Teenagers do not understand love and its implications. They need guidance,” Mwikali said.

The debate was sparked by three Court of Appeal judges who, on March 26, said the time is ripe for a realistic discussion on lowering the age of consent to 16.

Mwikali and MYWO Mombasa county chairperson Afya Rama urged those behind the debate to listen to parents and church leaders.

“Anybody below the age of 21 years is still a baby under the care of their parents and in school,” Mwikali said.

The leader berated elected leaders for setting poor morals. If all elected leaders delivered on their mandate, then such issues would not have arisen, she said.

“Instead of showing good morals and leadership, our elected leaders are busy discussing succession plans. 2022 is a long way but we are already engaged in premature campaigns,” the MYWO boss said.