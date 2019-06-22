Close

Couple arrested a third time with heroin

Police claim they had 1.407 kilogrammes of drug valued at Sh3.1 million

• At time of arrest, they were in car believed to have been bought with drug money.

• Tajiri was arrested in Nyali on April 16 with three kilos of heroin.

by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
22 June 2019 - 00:00
A man and his wife were arrested for the third time on Thursday for possessing heroin.
Masuo Bakari Tajiri and Caroline Nyambura Ishmael who are out on bond were arrested on by undercover anti-narcotic sleuths and DCI agents on Thursday in Bamburi.

Police claim they had 1.407 kilogrammes of  heroin valued at Sh3.1 million.

 

At the time of arrest, they were in a Subaru Outback which investigators believe was bought with drug money.

Chief magistrate Christine Ongweno ordered each to pay Sh400,000 bond and  set mention of the case for July 8.

Detectives say Tajiri's home is in Mwandoni where the drugs trade has given rise to deadly youth gangs which have killed many in larger Kisauni.

 Tajiri,50, and another woman Fatuma Mohammed Sikobo, 38, were arrested by anti-narcotics police on April 16 with three kilos of heroin and Sh176,160 in Nyali.

Records indicate Tajiri previously served 20 years in prison for robbery with violence but was released following presidential pardon in 2015.

In April 2017, Tajiri, a Tanzanian, was arrested in a swoop that netted three Italians with heroin worth Sh10 million, cash and ammunition.

He and his wife are traders in Mombasa.

by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
22 June 2019 - 00:00

