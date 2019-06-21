Pwani Oil sets up power plant to cut costs

Pwani Oil Products Limited, has set up a Sh4.5 billion electricity power plant which it says will cut costs by 50 per cent.

The steam-generated electricity power plant was constructed in 2017 and became operational last year.

Commercial director Rajul Malde said their Kikambala soap-manufacturing plant requires 2.5 megawatts of electricity per month to run smoothly.

The factory, which sits on a 50-acre piece of land, is flag-ship project of Pwani Oil Company that produces a variety of laundry soaps, toilet soaps, glycerin and other soap-making raw materials for other local manufactures.

Malde told journalists that the process of making soaps require a lot of electricity used to boil water to produce steam.

The steam is then used to hit the oil produced from crushed palm nuts.

He said the steam electricity power plant generates 1.5 megawatts to supplement the electricity they get from the national power grid.