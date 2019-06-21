Close

Kilifi launches campaign to end teenage pregnancy

Campaign seeks to find solutions to increased cases of teenage pregnancy

In Summary

• County made the headlines last year after recording more than 17,000 cases of teenage pregnancy.

•The partnership involves the national government and NGOs, and targets to find the root cause of the problem.

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
21 June 2019 - 00:00
Kilifi county teenage pregnancy task force member Isabella Mwangi.
Image: ALPHONCE GARI

The Kilifi government, in partnership with stakeholders, has officially launched a campaign to seek solutions to the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

The campaign, which was officially launched by Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, was attended by Gender, Culture and Social Services executive Maureen Mwangovya and her health counterpart Dr Anisa Omar.

The partnership involves the national government and NGOs, and targets to find the root cause of the problem. Kilifi made the headlines after it recorded more than 17,000 teenage pregnancies last year

Magarini ward MCA Elina Mbaru and Kilifi for Gender, Culture and Social Services CEC Maureen Mwangovya.
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Residents of Magarini at the launch.
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and Health CEC Anisa Omar.
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
ACTION AID Representative Jane Kigen
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Kilifi Nominated MCA Elizabeth Mbuche
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Namba traditional dancers
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
