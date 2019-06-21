Kilifi launches campaign to end teenage pregnancy

The Kilifi government, in partnership with stakeholders, has officially launched a campaign to seek solutions to the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

The campaign, which was officially launched by Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, was attended by Gender, Culture and Social Services executive Maureen Mwangovya and her health counterpart Dr Anisa Omar.

The partnership involves the national government and NGOs, and targets to find the root cause of the problem. Kilifi made the headlines after it recorded more than 17,000 teenage pregnancies last year