Enemies of coal plant are enemies of progress — State

In the face of scientific evidence and an international outcry, the government on Thursday condemned critics of the vast Lamu coal-fired power plant, calling them "enemies of progress".

Government spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna defended the planned 1050MW plant, which will use imported coal for years, saying it will boost industrialisation and improve lives.

"Industrialisation requires affordable, stable and reliable sources of energy. For Kenya, that source has been identified as coal. This will be the main source to drive industrial growth," Oguna told the press at Teleposta Towers.

The government's unyielding stance conflicts with fierce and unyielding protests by environmentalists, NGOs, the UN and residents of Lamu, elsewhere in Kenya and around the world.

UN secretary general António Guterres said on May 18 in the Pacific island of Vanuatu, "Taxpayer money should not be used to boost hurricanes, spread drought and heatwaves, melt glaciers and bleach corals ... we must stop building new coal plants by 2020. We need a green economy, not a grey economy."

Even China is closing coal-fired power plants and turning to clean sustainable energy.

"No country can rely essentially on agriculture to develop. The moment you rely on agriculture, you will always be market for other people's goods. Kenya for a long time has been market for other people's goods and we must be able to find a way to turn that around," Oguna said.

He continued, "Nobody in this world wants another person to prosper especially between countries. Therefore, these reports we are hearing are reports coming from sources that would not wish to see Kenya grow so that we can continue being markets for goods from outside."