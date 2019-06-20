Woman on rescue mission electrocuted

Tragedy struck a woman on a rescue mission after she was electrocuted.

The incident happened yesterday at Mwakingali estate in Voi town as the woman tried to save a neighbour who had touched a live electricity wire.

The Star learnt that the 32-year-old mother of two had rushed to rescue her neighbour who had received an electric shock as she hanged her clothes on a line to dry.

"We suspect that the clothes line connected with a live wire serving the house. The woman who died was trying to help her friend," an administrator told the Star by phone.

The woman in shock was treated at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi. Her neighbour's body is in the same hospital's mortuary.

The administrator warned residents against hanging clothes on electricity wires. She asked Kenya Power to educate the public on how to react in case of electric shocks.