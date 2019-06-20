Tycoon fights to clear name in fraud cases

A businessman is seeking to clear his name against charges of defrauding companies and traders in Mombasa and Nairobi of goods worth Sh250 million.

In the latest case, Haren Kumar Damji Mandavia is accused of obtaining Sh15.9 million goods from two companies in Mombasa by false pretences.

He is accused of taking Sh6.8 million cooking oil from Kilimanjaro Carvings Export Ltd by pretending that local purchase orders he produced and delivered to the company were valid for payment.

Mandavia is also accused of issuing bad cheques for Sh400,000 in favour of Kilimanjaro Carvings Ltd from Asaqam Merchandising Company Ltd with the knowledge that the account had insufficient funds.

The court heard that he committed the offences between December 31 last year and January 7 in Changamwe, Mombasa.

The suspect is also charged with obtaining assorted goods worth Sh9.1 million from Mombasa Polythene Bags Ltd by false pretences and issuing bad cheques.

Mandavia denied the charges before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Christine Ogweno.

He pleaded with the court to grant him reasonable bail terms because he has a medical condition that requires monitoring by a doctor. He also sought orders for his transfer to a Nairobi court where he is facing other charges.

The magistrate released him on a Sh 3 million bond with one surety of a similar amount.

The police said that Mandavia introduced himself to businessman Ravindra Narshi, Shah popularly known as Babu Shah, as a successful trader who was in town for serious business venture.

According to police reports, the suspect, who was accompanied by two other people, walked into Kilimanjaro Carving Export Ltd offices at Port Reitz in Changamwe purportedly to seal a land deal.

The complainant told the police that they later reached a deal and began signing documents for the sale of Shah’s prime 2.5 acres.

Shah told the police that it is while waiting for the first deposit that Mandavia came up with another offer where he asked to be supplied with cooking oil.

Mandavia issued a purchase order of four truckloads of cooking oil valued at Sh6.8 million. A cheque of Sh500,000 was issued, which bounced.

Police are still pursuing his two accomplices who are still at large.

In 2017, Mandavia was charged in a Nairobi court with fraudulently obtaining rice worth Sh90.9 million and Sh43 million building materials from different suppliers.

He allegedly defrauded Avon Center Enterprises of the assorted building materials between July 31, 2017, and September 12, 2017.

He faced additional seven counts of obtaining money by false pretence and issuing bad cheques. The offences were allegedly committed between August and October 2016.

Mandavia denied the charges and was granted a Sh10 million bond with an alternative bail of Sh6 million. He met the bond terms and got released.

Simba Metals Limited, a company co-directed by Mandavia, was fined by a Milimani court for failure to pay for goods received from Janaco International limited.

The firm received 770 drums of bitumen worth Sh 15.8 million but issued bouncing cheques to the supplier.

Mandavia had told court that their client Capital Construction Company Limited had rejected the bitumen supplied terming it substandard and, therefore, failed to pay for it.