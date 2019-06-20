Kilifi county to set up new cashew nut factory in Mtwapa

The Kilifi county government in partnership with donors is set to construct a new cashew nut factory at the Export Processing Zone in Mtwapa from October.

The factory, which will offer direct employment to more 300 people, and support thousands of cashew nut farmers in the Coast region is expected to begin operations in January next year.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi made the announcement after holding a follow up meeting with the Slovak Ambassador to Kenya Fratisek Dlhopolcek in his office on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, Kingi said they are yet to know the exact costs of the project, but expressed optimism that it would play a major role in reviving the cashew nut sector, which collapsed more than two decades ago.

‘‘Because of legal issues we cannot revive the old factory, we shall put up a new one,’’ he said.

Kingi said the meeting with the envoy was a review of the progress of the cashew nut revival programme after signing a memorandum of understanding with Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic through the European Union.