Close

RELEASED ON SH200,000 BOND

Man denies sodomy charge in Mombaasa

Abubakar Mohamed allegedly sodomised minor on June 11 at Kibokoni

In Summary

• He was arrested on June 14; case will be mentioned on July 4.

• Suspect appeared before chief magistrate Christine Ongweno.

by SAMUEL MAINA
Coast
18 June 2019 - 00:00

A 20-year-old man who allegedly defiled a boy aged 13 was arraigned in a Mombasa court on Monday.

Abubakar Mohamed allegedly sodomised the minor on June 11 at Kibokoni area and was arrested on June 14.

He appeared before chief magistrate Christine Ongweno.

The magistrate directed that he pay Sh200,000 surety bond after he denied the allegations. The case will be mentioned on July 4.

A woman accused of stealing Sh3.8 million was arraigned in the same court.

Zamzam Nassir Mudhar allegedly walked away with the money, property of Gulf Bank in Mombasa on diverse dates between April 11 and April 27.

The prosecution requested to hold the accused in custody longer to help in investigations.

The magistrate gave the prosecution two days to complete their investigation and the accused to be presented in court on June 19. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SAMUEL MAINA
Coast
18 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Women leaders tell off counterparts backing Embrace Movement
    1d ago Central

  2. Rongo house help gets life sentence for defiling boy, 6
    10h ago Nyanza

  3. Complainant in Sh500 million land case lied to court, says ...
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Mombasa ports traffic grows, report shows
    1d ago Coast

  5. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos