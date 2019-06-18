Man denies sodomy charge in Mombaasa

A 20-year-old man who allegedly defiled a boy aged 13 was arraigned in a Mombasa court on Monday.

Abubakar Mohamed allegedly sodomised the minor on June 11 at Kibokoni area and was arrested on June 14.

He appeared before chief magistrate Christine Ongweno.

The magistrate directed that he pay Sh200,000 surety bond after he denied the allegations. The case will be mentioned on July 4.

A woman accused of stealing Sh3.8 million was arraigned in the same court.

Zamzam Nassir Mudhar allegedly walked away with the money, property of Gulf Bank in Mombasa on diverse dates between April 11 and April 27.

The prosecution requested to hold the accused in custody longer to help in investigations.

The magistrate gave the prosecution two days to complete their investigation and the accused to be presented in court on June 19.