Tanzanian gets 30 years for trafficking in heroin

A Tanzanian has been jailed for 30 years for trafficking in 10.2kg of heroin worth Sh30 million.

Hussein Masoud was also fined Sh90 million for the offence committed in March 2018.

Senior principal magistrate Edgar Kagoni said the prosecution had convinced the court that Masoud committed the offence.

Kagoni said the testimony of various witnesses corroborated the prosecution's case.

“Even though he was arrested in Mombasa, the drugs which originated from Dar es Salaam, were destined for Nairobi," he said.

Masoud arrived in Mombasa with three suitcases and booked himself at Legacy hotel. The drugs were concealed in the bags.

Legacy staff confirmed that suitcases presented in court were the ones the accused brought to the hotel.

“The hotel employees further identified him as their regular customer," the magistrate said.

State counsel Erick Masila asked the court to give Masoud a deterrent sentence.

Two other Tanzanians – Othmani Hamisi and Mwenda Hamisi – jointly charged with Masoud were freed for lack of evidence.