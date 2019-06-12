Italian intel agency takes charge of Romano's search operation

Italian intelligence troops under the Ros of the Carabinieri were dispatched to Nairobi in April to take over investigations into the kidnapping of Italian volunteer Silvia Romano.

A Kenyan officer who sought anonymity yesterday said the Kenyan authorities briefed the Italians on their progress before they handed over the operation. The special military arm investigates organised crime and terrorism.

On March 27, an Italian online newspaper Il Post (www.ilpost.it)reported that Ros had repeatedly asked the Kenyan authorities to join the investigation, without ever receiving a reply.

Another media outlet, Il Sussidiaro (www.ilsussidiario.net), reported on April 13 that the Ros flew to Kenya to lend a hand to investigators

And as though to confirm that the search had ended on the Kenyan side, Kilifi police boss Patrick Okeri and his Lamu counterpart Joseph Kanyiri said no operations are ongoing.

Romano, 23, was a volunteer with Africa Milele Onlus. She was kidnapped at her station in Chakama village, Kilifi county, on November 20 last year. After a week, police identified Ibrahim Adan Omar, Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi as suspects.

A statement from the then Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, offered a Sh1 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the trio. They were said to be armed and dangerous.

Information and updates from the police regarding the search and Romano’s whereabouts have become increasingly scant and rare.

The authorities have yet to understand the motive of the kidnapping in the terror-prone North Coast. Reports emerged, however, that the Italian had been in constant communication with one of the abductors over alleged ivory smuggling deals, which had flopped.

silence

More questions linger on who exactly was involved, with many pointing fingers at al Shabaab arm — the Jaysh al-Ayman insurgents based in Boni Forest. Tana River is inhabited by the Orma, Wardei, Pokomo, Bajui and Waata who are primarily pastoralists and hunters. Experts dismiss the hypothesis that local bandits could have been involved.

It is now more than 200 days since Romano’s disappearance. The police have assumed complete silence, raising speculations on whether she is still alive and within the Kenyan territory.