Be more democratic, listen to students, principals told

Students need to be handled more democratically — principals and deputies are not the only bosses.

That's what principals and head teachers were told on Monday at the Kenya secondary School heads Association in Mombasa.

“We may need to do away with the old model management structure where the principals and their deputies are the only heads. The students today need to be handled in a more democratic manner,” Education ministry official Paul Kibet said.

He is director of secondary and tertiary education.

Students today are more knowledgeable and need different management structures to handle and support them.

Kibet also urged principals to come up with innovative ways to deal with problems brought about by the promise of 100 per cent transition to secondary schools.

He said the government is capable of addressing all the challenges brought about by the initiative. It is addressing problems already but needs more time, he sai.

“An elephant has never asked for any help in carrying its own tusks,” Kibet said.

He spoke to more than 7,500 principals during their 44th annual conference at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.