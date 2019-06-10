Baya declares war on land grabbers

Land grabbers in Kilifi North constituency have been put on notice by the area MP.

Owen Baya on Saturday said no tycoon using title deeds obtained fraudulently will be allowed to take over land from locals who have lived in the area for many generations.

Speaking to journalists in Gede, Baya said it was strange that some people were claiming ownership of land with title deeds yet they did not even know where their parcels of land were located.

‘‘We will not surrender land in Kilifi county which was obtained unfairly, let them stay with their title deeds and we shall remain with our land,’’ the MP said.

The legislator said it was unfortunate that the provincial administration was being used by tycoons to frustrate locals.

He said residents will not accept to be intimidated by a few administrators who would collude with the tycoons to take over the land.’

Baya urged the tycoons to surrender the title deeds to the government so that proper allocation is done to the locals.

“We will keep the land, and the people in the land should not be harassed,’’ he said.

The MP said he would propose radical changes in parliament on the Land Act to ensure issues of eviction become a thing of the past.

He said evictions can only be conducted after authentication of title deeds are made so that justice is done to all.

‘‘Why evict over 200 people for the sake of one person, the locals are known, let those who have settled these stay,’’ he said.

Last week Magarini MP Michael Kingi put a caveat on Chakama settlement scheme after it emerged that most of the parcels of lands had been allocated to nonlocals.

Kingi said such processes would not be accepted as it has contributed to the land injustices in the coast region.

He said locals must be given priority in any adjudication process so that people are able to get land ownership documents