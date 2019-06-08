Close

AL SHABAAB SUSPECT

Terror suspect to be detained longer

They were in possession of various components for making lethal IED weapons.

In Summary

• Salim Mohamed with others not before court was found in possession of components used in making weapons.

• Defence says police have had enough time as Mohamed has been held for 25 days.

by SAMUEL MAINA
Coast
08 June 2019 - 00:00
A man accused of being a member of a terrorist group will remain in police custody until next week pending bail determination.
A man accused of being a member of a terrorist group will remain in police custody until next week pending bail determination.

A man accused of being a member of a terrorist group will remain in police custody until next week pending bail determination.

Salim Mohamed appeared before magistrate Martin Rabera at Mombasa law courts on Wednesday when he sought to be released on bond.

He was arrested after being suspected to be a member of al Shabaab on May 12 at Moi International Airport together with others not before court. They were en route to an unidentified destination.

 
 

Mohamed and the others were found in possession of various components used in making lethal IED weapons.

The prosecution requested for more time to file an affidavit opposing the bond request.

The prosecution argued that the accused shouldn't be granted bond as they believed he was a flight risk.

They also said they needed more time to get a report from the airport where Mohamed was arrested.

The defense counsel opposed the prosecutor’s request, saying they already had enough time given that the accused had been held for 25 days before being brought to court.

A discrepancy arose between the prosecution’s narration on how and where the accused was arrested, with the defence lawyer giving a different version .

The lawyer disapproved the prosecution's airport arrest narration, arguing that the accused was whisked away by policemen to an unknown place until he was arraigned.

 

Both parties also disagreed on the manner  DNA samples were obtained from the accused.

The lawyer claimed that the samples from his client were obtained by force contrary to the prosecution’s argument that the accused provided them out of free will.

More:

Unity bid perennial headache for Coast leaders

Jumwa's expulsion from ODM divided Coast, USPK didn't defend her
Counties
2 months ago

State to ramp up financing for Coast guard

Core mandate of the KCGS is to ensure the coastal line is secure
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SAMUEL MAINA
Coast
08 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Rich, amusing and generous — what more could we want?
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Leaders tell Joho to pick Matiang'i as running mate
    1d ago Coast

  3. Security drill left Governor Kahiga scared cold
    2d ago Central

  4. KDF 'captain' conman recruiter arrested in Gilgil
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Clan clashes nearly wiped out my family
    3d ago Eastern

Latest Videos