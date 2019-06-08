Terror suspect to be detained longer

A man accused of being a member of a terrorist group will remain in police custody until next week pending bail determination.

Salim Mohamed appeared before magistrate Martin Rabera at Mombasa law courts on Wednesday when he sought to be released on bond.

He was arrested after being suspected to be a member of al Shabaab on May 12 at Moi International Airport together with others not before court. They were en route to an unidentified destination.

Mohamed and the others were found in possession of various components used in making lethal IED weapons.

The prosecution requested for more time to file an affidavit opposing the bond request.

The prosecution argued that the accused shouldn't be granted bond as they believed he was a flight risk.

They also said they needed more time to get a report from the airport where Mohamed was arrested.

The defense counsel opposed the prosecutor’s request, saying they already had enough time given that the accused had been held for 25 days before being brought to court.

A discrepancy arose between the prosecution’s narration on how and where the accused was arrested, with the defence lawyer giving a different version .

The lawyer disapproved the prosecution's airport arrest narration, arguing that the accused was whisked away by policemen to an unknown place until he was arraigned.

Both parties also disagreed on the manner DNA samples were obtained from the accused.

The lawyer claimed that the samples from his client were obtained by force contrary to the prosecution’s argument that the accused provided them out of free will.