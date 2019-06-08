CDF disbursement formula unfair, MPs say

The formula for disbursing the National Government Constituency Development Fund is discriminatory and should be reviewed, two Coast MPs have said.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana expressed concern that the economic disparities among constituencies in the country will widen if a proper formula is not devised.

In the 2018-2019 financial year, each of the 290 constituencies received Sh109,040,875.52

“Currently all constituencies are getting a similar amount of NG-CDF. We have constituencies with poor school infrastructure and other public amenities whose responsibility lies with the national government. The NG-CDF is not enough, hence constituencies with such challenges need to get a bigger share to try to bring them to par with those that are somehow well off,” Katana said.

He wants the funds disbursed depending on the poverty index.

Katana spoke in Kibaokiche on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for a dispensary.

Kaloleni has about 18 schools in deplorable condition while Ganze has 35 dilapidated ones.

Recently, Magororo Primary School in Ganze hit the headlines after students were photographed taking shelter in a flooded classroom.

“We need to review this. If we give each constituency the same amount we should not expect Ganze and Kaloleni schools to compete fairly with schools in Starehe constituency. These constituencies should get more funds if they are to be equal to other constituencies,” Katana said.

Katana also said a decision by the Commission on Revenue Allocation to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Equalization Fund from 14 to 34 was in bad faith.

The Constitution recognises 14 counties in arid and semi-arid areas as the areas to share the billions in the Equalization Fund but CRA increased the number resulting in a legal hurdle.

Due to this, counties have not received the funds for about three years now.

“The Constitution is very clear on this and whoever came up with the plan to increase the number was very much aware of what the Constitution dictates," Katana said.

"This was done deliberately to deny ASAL counties a chance to accelerate development. I am disappointed with CRA who have expanded the list to 34. There is no way a village or a slum can be given a share of the funds.”

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said with the current formula there is no way his constituency will develop to match others in the country.

Mwambire said despite Ganze being recognized as the poorest constituency in the country, the government has done very little to alleviate the status.

“If it is hunger Ganze is number one. Poor infrastructure, Ganze is leading. Ganze has no proper road network yet we get similar allocation with constituencies like Mvita. This is continued marginalization,” he said

Last year, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya wrote to the Teachers service Commission and the Education ministry asking for affirmative action on teachers’ posting to Kilifi county schools.