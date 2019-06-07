Close

11 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION

Two nabbed with pistol stolen from police officer

Police raided a house in Kona Mpya and arrested the two, found stolen motorbike

In Summary

• Rifle was booked stolen from a Likoni-based officer.

• Police probing three caught on camera breaking into a house and stealing household items.

by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
07 June 2019 - 00:00

Police in Mombasa are holding two men who were nabbed with a pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition in Likoni on Wednesday evening.

The rifle had been booked stolen from a Likoni-based officer on April 27, according to police records.

While acting on intelligence from members of the public, police raided a house in Kona Mpya and arrested Athuman Mohamed Mwatela and Mwalimu Mohamed Mwambega. 

 

Police also recovered a motorcycle which had been stolen from a garage in the same area.

Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich said the pistol was used in Soweto and Kona Ya Zamani to steal cash and valuables from shops.

"We are sure in our operations we will net more criminals. Members of the public are cooperating with information," Rotich told the Star on Thursday.

Last month, residents vowed to help police expose criminals whom they said are well known to them.

At the same time, investigators are analysing CCTV footage which captures three burglars who broke into a house in Ganjoni and made away with household items.

In the footage dated June 1, one man in jeans, a striped shirt and a cap enters the house and scans for the presence of owners before going back for his accomplices.

A man in a black t-shirt uses master keys to open both the security metallic door and the main door which then gives them access to the sitting room.

 

In the clip, they are seen making away with clothes, a flat-screen TV and other items.

"That will be the end of them," Mombasa county criminal investigation boss Washington Njiru said.

Detectives are using facial detection and networking techniques to identify the three.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

