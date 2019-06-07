MP proposes mandatory pre-marriage counselling for couples

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi wants the office of the Chief Kadhi to form a committee that will come up with ways of preparing couples for marriage.

He said on Wednesday that too many marriages are breaking because couples are not adequately prepared for life in matrimony.

“You should come up with a programme or a training course so couples undergo training to know their roles and duties as wives and husbands,” Mwinyi told Chief Kadhi Ahmed Mohdhar.

“Without that, we will have a problem in society.”

He spoke during the Eid Baraza in Mombasa.

He said most young people marry when they are not emotionally and psychologically prepared and fail to cope with the challenges that come with marriage.

The MP is contemplating coming up with a law to ensure couples are well-trained and counselled before they devote their lives to each other.

“Sheikhs, Kadhis and other religious leaders should ensure there is this training before marriage and the couples should be made to pay a certain fee for the training after which a certificate, which should be recognised by the government, should be issued.”

Mwinyi wants the training to also include how to relate with families from both sides to ensure peaceful coexistence.

But Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministries Coast director Tee Nalo on Wednesday told the Star the church already has such an arrangement.

“It is not mandatory but every church has some form of counselling for couples who intend to marry,” Bishop Nalo said on the phone.

He cautioned against legislating such training.

“You can’t legislate everything. There are things that you just need to coordinate from a personal level,” Nalo said.