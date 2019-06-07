Coast leaders call for Joho-Matiang’i ticket in 2022 presidential race

ODM and Jubilee leaders on Wednesday drummed up support for Governor Hassan Joho's presidential bid while dismissing DP William Ruto's.

They endorsed Joho and urged him to choose Interior CS Fred Matiang’i as his running mate when the time comes for 2022 election campaigns.

The politicians attended Eid Baraza in Mombasa to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Idd-ul-Fitr is usually marked to enable religious and political leaders to reflect on the county’s achievements for the previous year and chart the way forward.

In recent years, it has been dominated by politicians. However, the Wednesday event was unique as it was the first time a government official was invited as the chief guest — CS Matiang'i. Other state officers from Coast and other regions also attended.

Joho has declared his interest for the top job and has been on a political warpath with DP Ruto, who has also declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders urged Matiang'i to remain firm in his work.

“Be firm like Hassan Joho. Do not be intimidated by people who don’t want Kenya to transform,” Likoni MP Mishi Mboko told Matiang’i, who sat pensively as leaders demanded that he and the county chief run on one ticket.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said Joho has no choice but to listen to the voice of the people of the Coast.

“We demand that you go for the presidency,” he said.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi (Jubilee) said her county is ready to support Joho in the race for State House.

“You are known and supported all over the country,” she said.

Kilifi South lawmaker Ken Chonga said the Coast region must produce the next President after Uhuru.

“The stand of any Coast person is known. It is that in 2022 we will not be looking for a president. We have the president here. Let the others speak but we have decided,” he said.

Chonga said President Kenyatta delegated some of his duties to Matiang’i when he put him in charge of all the government projects and that makes him a potential candidate for the DP position.

“He showed faith in the CS to do presidential duties as his deputy,” he said.

Mombasa county assembly speaker Harub Khatri caused laughter when he referred to Matiang’i as the Acting Deputy President.

For his part, Joho said Ruto’s team has panicked and is "already defending itself against accusations that have not been levelled against it".

“The President said there will be new banknotes and they are already saying they have not hoarded any money. It's like some replying to a greeting that has not been given to them,” he said.

The ODM deputy leader said Kenya needs unity and anyone who opposes the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga does not want peace.

“They are enemies of peace and the country."

Matiang’i represented President Uhuru at the event. He steered clear of politics.

He said the government will continue to focus on development to change lives.

“We are following the directive by the President that this is a time to work. We are going to work and not engage in other business,” he said.

