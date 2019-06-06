Sacked Taita Taveta Finance boss hands over office

Former Taita Taveta Finance and Economic Planning executive Vincent Masawi on Tuesday handed over his office to Davis Mwangoma.

Governor Granton Samboja appointed Mwangoma, who is in charge of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, in an acting capacity.

Masawi was sacked two weeks ago, a day after the county chief appeared before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment committee over queries raised by the Auditor General.

The Moses Kajwang-led panel hinted to the governor that the rot in his administration had been caused by the executive's incompetence. Masawi, a veterinary officer, could hardly explain discrepancies in the financial records.

Samboja did not, however, give the reason for Dr Masawi's dismissal.

Masawi and Education and Libraries chief officer Philomena Kirote were the only top officials retained from former Governor John Mruttu’s administration. Before his sacking, Masawi faced impeachment after MCAs tabled a motion for his removal.

On Tuesday, he told Mwangoma to fix the accountability flaws raised by the Auditor General in the 2017-18 financial report.

There are claims the first-term governor is considering restructuring his administration and that could lead to the sacking of close allies and top officials, including advisors and finance officers allied to the sacked executive.

The county boss had earlier issued a stern warning to nonperforming officials that they risked being fired if they did not change.

The Star has also learnt that Samboja has replaced county secretary Samuel Mwanyasi, who was serving in an acting capacity. Special Programmes chief officer Liverson Mghendi has replaced him in an acting capacity, a top county official privy to the changes said.

"It is not clear whether the former county secretary shall be assigned other duties or he shall be sacked from the government," the source said.

Meanwhile, Governor Samboja has appointed new members to the embattled County Public Service Board.

In a letter seen by the Star and signed by county government spokesman Denis Onsarigo on Tuesday, Wallace Mwaluma will replace Tangai Ngoma as the chairperson.

“With managerial experience spanning over 20 years in various sectors, including international banks, regional and local banks, Wallace will inject the necessary skills needed of the chairman of County Public Service Board,” the letter reads.

Wallace currently serves in the special programmes unit in the Office of the Governor.

Other members appointed to the board are Sabina Maghanga, Alfred Mlolwa, Davis Mshighati, Christopher Kale and former director of public communication in Governor Mruttu’s administration Samuel Mota Mutie.

“The nominations of the above individuals follows a meticulous process and is aimed at seeing government’s continued resolve of discharging its constitutional mandate and delivering on its promise to the citizens,” Onsarigo said.

