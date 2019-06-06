Killings, attacks persist as Kisauni gangs 'use magic charms' to evade arrest

The dreaded Kisauni gangs visit witch doctors in the South Coast to make them invisible to the police and their enemies, a resident has claimed.

The revelation comes as killings persist, with many cases going unreported. The gangs, comprising youths, target easy prey and strike. Most victims are left with stab wounds.

The youths have continued to terrorise the area even after their leader was gunned down by the police in January.

On Monday morning, a woman was stabbed in Magodoroni. She succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital. The woman was attacked a few metres from the spot where a young man lost his life in similar circumstances last week.

On Monday, the gang of about 15 youths also descended on a shop and stole goods. Police officers pursued them. In the process, the gangsters attacked and injured two people, including a university student. They also stole their mobile phones.

Charmaine Chelangat, a second-year Mechanical Engineering student at the Technical University of Mombasa, was stabbed three times at 4pm. Chelangat was admitted to Jocham Hospital.

Winstar Kimungui was attacked in Mshomoroni. He suffered deep-cut hand injuries.

"I was going somewhere before I met the group. They were escaping a police trap and they started attacking me," he said.

On the same day, a resident of Kidogo Basi was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone.

A source privy with the gangs' operations said they seek protection from traditional medicine men with the help of their parents. They get magic charms that prevent security officers from spotting them, he said.

"The youths are well known. They are supported by their parents," the source said.

The witchcraft claim is the latest theory over the steep rise in violent crime in Kisauni. Politicians and human rights groups have been blamed for aiding the criminal activities. They deny wrongdoing.