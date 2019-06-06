Kilifi county begins joint campaign against teenage pregnancy

The Kilifi government has launched a campaign against teen pregnancies.

It has partnered with other organisations to find lasting solutions to the problem.

Last year, the county hit the headlines after reports indicated that more than 13,000 girls became pregnant. The number rose to more than 17,000. Some of them were KCSE and KCPE candidates.

The authorities said some girls delivered at home for fear of stigma and that made it difficult to know the exact figure.

Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi launched the campaign — ‘No to teenage pregnancies. Let me be a girl and not a mother’ — in Marereni Kasarani grounds, Magarini.

It brought together county government departments of Gender, Culture and Social Services, Health and Sanitation, and Education. Also brought on board are officers from the national government and nongovernmental organisations.

A 17-member task force has been formed by Governor Amason Kingi to look into the problem. It will go to the ground on a fact-finding mission. It will come up with a report at the end of this month.

Isabella Mwangi a member of the task force said they have already had five sittings since it was formed and created a work plan. Next week they will go to the field to collect more information.

A teenage mother of three-month-old baby attended the launch. Christine Dhahabu, 18, is in Standard 8 at Marafa Primary School, Magarini, thanks to Sauti ya Wanawake organisation that intervened and guided her through counselling and psychosocial support.

"I remained at home for two months when school reopened to take care of my baby. Now I'm back in class. I'm confident that I will do well in the examination," she said.

Dhahabu was accompanied by Elina Dama, 20, who gave birth four years ago and returned to class. She is in Form 4 at Mindhill Secondary School.

Speakers called for a lasting solution to protect girls ad future generations.

Kilifi director of Children's Services George Migosi urged MCAs to pass laws that will restrict the age at which children can start preprimary education.

He said their research had shown that many girls who got pregnant were aged 16 but were still in Standard 5, meaning they started schooling late.