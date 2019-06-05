State begins repair of two bridges swept by floods in Magarini

The national government has begun construction of two footbridges at Sh235 million to replace the ones swept away by floods last year.

The Ministry of Transport set aside Sh120 million for construction of the new Bombi-Kisiki footbridge and another Sh115 million for Shakahola–Hawe Wanje.

Once completed, the bridges will help hundreds of residents who cross the crocodile and hippo-infested river daily to operate safely and boost the economy.

Already, the government has handed over the two sites to the contractor who won the tender and is expected to complete the work in 11 months.

Top engineers from the ministry, the contractor (represented by director James Amwai), Magarini MP Michael Kingi, Adu MCA Stanley Kenga and Malindi DCC Karungo Kamau toured the site to agree on the exact location of the bridges.

Hillary Nyaanga, a senior principal superintending engineer who led the delegation from the ministry, said the new bridges will be modern and shall enable small cars across.

Nyaanga said the bridges will be 110 metres long and shall be built using piling system to make it more durable.

Previous bridges were being built using concrete piles which were not stable.

‘‘We have today(Monday) officially handed over the two sites to the contractor construction begins immediately. Once complete, the footbridges will have a capacity of one vehicle for emergency purposes only,’’ he said.

He said the projects were treated as urgent despite being proposed after the budget. They were allocated funds in the second supplementary budget through the efforts of the Magarini MP.

"Because of government procedures, the budget was divided into two financial years, residents will be given priority in jobs," he said.

The MP lauded the government for allocating the funds in a short time saying it would go a long way in helping residents cross the deadly river.

"The government has done justice to Chakama people because they are taxpayers. if there is a project that has taken a short duration for me to get a solution, it is the bridges,’’ he said.

Kingi called on the residents to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project progresses smoothly as it would be for their own good.

Kenga, who is also the deputy speaker of Kilifi county assembly, hailed the government for building the bridges.

Residents, including school children, cross the crocodile-infested river Galana daily to either go shopping or school or any other activities.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)