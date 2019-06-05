Muslims urged to uphold Zakat ahead of Idd festivities

Chief Kadhi Ahmed Mohdnar has urged Muslims to uphold Zakat ul Fitr (the charity for the poor from a self-supporting person) just before Ramadhan ends.

A self-supporting person is supposed to count all the people who are dependent on him and give to the poor an equal amount to what he gives them. A husband is, for instance, supposed to give to the poor an equal amount to that he gives his wife, children and other dependants.

The amount is 2.5kg of staple food for every person dependent on a self-supporting individual. This can be in the form of rice, wheat, barley and any other commonly used food in a family.

Mohdhar said on Tuesday that some Muslim scholars say it is acceptable to give the cash equivalent of the 2.5kg of staple food.

Zakat should be given before the Eid prayers - usually from 7am.

The Chief Kadhi said this compulsory charity ensures that the Muslim community celebrates Eid as nobody lacks food.

“Giving out Zakat ul Fitr will help in filling in a gap which was left behind during the fast because you might have engaged in some small bad deeds which will be cleared by giving the Zakat,” Mohdhar said.

“Do not hold back to what you have received,” the chief Kadhi emphasised.

He also advised on being calm on the issue of moon sighting.

On many an occasion, there have been arguments on the sighting of the moon with some faithful celebrating Eid a day earlier than others.

The Chief Kadhi has the mandate to announce the sighting of the moon,

Mohdhar said the sighting of the moon should not divide the Muslim community.

