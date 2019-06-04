HINDI-MOKOWE ROAD

One killed, three injured as car rolls in Lamu

Roads extremely slippery in rainy season

In Summary

• Driver said to be speeding, applied emergency brake causing the accident.

• Passengers recovering.

The driver died after he lost control of his vehicle, which rolled several times on the Hindi-Mokowe Road on Sunday evening.

Three passengers are being treated at King Fahd hospital in Lamu town.


The driver,  Yusuf Abdisaman,31, was speeding, witnesses said.

He was thrown out of the vehicle, which rolled and landed on top of him.

The vehicle was heading from Hindi to Mokowe and the accident happened near the petrol station.

It’s believed the vehicle developed mechanical problems which forced the driver to apply the emergency brake while travelling at high speed.

“The driver appeared to be struggling with the steering wheel before he applied emergency brakes. He was thrown from the car," witness Omar Abdalla said.

Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri warned against speeding and careless driving especially during the rainy season when roads are slipperly.

The survivors were said to be recovering well.

by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
04 June 2019 - 00:00

