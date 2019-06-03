Tana River MCAs get Sh225m for ward projects

Tana River County has allocated Sh225 million for ward development projects in 2019-20, ending a budget stalemate.

To ensure accountability, MCAs will not implement the projects themselves.

Assembly Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Sammy Malibe said including he funds in the budget estimates unlocked a stalemate that threatened to delay budget approval.

The MCAs had called for the creation of a ward-development fund of Sh10 million per ward. Governor Dhadho Godhana had rejected that demand, saying it was not anchored in any law.

In retaliation, the MCAS had threatened to stall the budget if the ward project funds were not factored in.

Their threat led to a standoff stand-off and incessant feuding with the governor.

Speaking to reporters after a public participation session in Hola Town, Malibe said the executive had conceded following intense negotiations.

He said, however, that the funds would not go directly into a ward development kitty as demanded, but will instead be channelled through line departments for implementation.

Last year, the MCAs delayed passing the budget after they disagreed with the county executive over the fund.

They passed it last year in September.

“This timeI took responsibility and talked to the governor and agreed that ward projects be factored in the budget through the departments,” Malibe said.

A total of Sh76 million has been allocated for construction of 19 new early years education (EYE) centres and the rehabilitation of two EYE centres through the department of Education.

The MCAs will also have a say in the Sh32.2 million allocated to the Department of Health, Sh78.1 million in Roads and Public Works and Sh8 million for projects to be implemented in Sports.

In Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries development, four wards have been allocated Sh9.3 million to construct cattle handling crushes and purchase machinery and piping at the Majengo Red Cross Scheme.

Another Sh16 million will be spent on Water and Irrigation projects in the wards while Trade will implement Sh5.1 million projects.

